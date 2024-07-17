Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.69.

HubSpot Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $488.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,991 shares of company stock worth $22,685,314. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

