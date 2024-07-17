Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 141,410 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

