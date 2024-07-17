Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Amcor by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Amcor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

