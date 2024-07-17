Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after acquiring an additional 236,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.65.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

