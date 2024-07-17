Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $370,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

