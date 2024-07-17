Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.25.

NYSE:PWR opened at $259.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

