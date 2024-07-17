Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $602,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 830.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,185,000 after purchasing an additional 131,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.50.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $466.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

