Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 215.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $15,896,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

