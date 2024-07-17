Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 655 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $5,469,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Copart by 11.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 180,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.