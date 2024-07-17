Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

