Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,383,000 after acquiring an additional 696,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,724,000 after acquiring an additional 166,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $100.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

