Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,673 shares of company stock worth $9,188,222. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

