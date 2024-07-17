Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 185 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $139.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

