Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $77.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

