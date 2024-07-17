Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.