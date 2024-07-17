Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury General by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,662,000 after buying an additional 79,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Mercury General by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

