Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $100.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMSI. CL King initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.