MetisDAO Price Reaches $47.37 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $47.37 or 0.00073011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $269.38 million and $16.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,985.54 or 1.00155764 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.94692134 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $17,506,491.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

