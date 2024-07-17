Michael Kaseta Sells 3,906 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Kaseta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Kaseta sold 1,094 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $15,917.70.
Liquidia Price Performance
LQDA opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $980.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Liquidia by 610.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
Liquidia Company Profile
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
