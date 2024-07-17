Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.4% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 232,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $97,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 48,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $449.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.