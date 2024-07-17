Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$38.94 million for the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.