Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 56,586 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Caribou Biosciences worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,920 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

