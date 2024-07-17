Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

