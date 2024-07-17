Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DORM opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $103.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

