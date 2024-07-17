Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 898,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,491 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 616,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 999,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.51 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

