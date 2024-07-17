Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,498 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 307,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Marqeta by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marqeta

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.