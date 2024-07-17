Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.