Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in City by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of City by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $185,704.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $185,704.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $154,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,250. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $119.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.48. City Holding has a 12 month low of $86.56 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

