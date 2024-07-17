Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,762 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $8,855,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

