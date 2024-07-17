Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,850 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.