Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.