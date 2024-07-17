MN Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 993 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.