Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MBLY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,616,000 after purchasing an additional 538,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.