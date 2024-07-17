Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up to $26.46

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $27.38. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 334,805 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.52, a PEG ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

