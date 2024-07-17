MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Up 5.2%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.34 and last traded at $79.34. 5,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 185,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

MoneyLion Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $915.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,049,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,049,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

