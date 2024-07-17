Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $427.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $452.39 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $452.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.04 and its 200 day moving average is $395.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,677,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

