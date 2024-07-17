Morgan Stanley Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Equal Weight

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average of $160.23. Five Below has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

