Morgan Stanley Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $162.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.32. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 768,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,937,000 after acquiring an additional 65,480 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

