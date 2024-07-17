MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Raised to Strong-Buy at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

MSA Safety Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $147.35 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

