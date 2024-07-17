Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 655 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 71,099 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

