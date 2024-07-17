Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,588 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 79.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 45,209 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $140.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.60. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $209.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

