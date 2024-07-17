Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $11,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 242,310 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 120,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $3,609,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.