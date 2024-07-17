Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $292,000 in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,241,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $299,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $6,482,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $8,739,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VYX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:VYX opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. Equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

