Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,640 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

