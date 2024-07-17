Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,929 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $279,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

SGH stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

