Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 242,931 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,931 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Easterly Government Properties

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.