Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 675 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 858,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,546,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Navient Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

