Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 136,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,052,000 after buying an additional 667,195 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Caleres by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $254,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $254,289.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,849 shares of company stock worth $3,104,716. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

