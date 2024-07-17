National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$17.73 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.