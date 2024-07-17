National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stella-Jones Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$781.85 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SJ

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$61.85 and a 12 month high of C$92.61.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.